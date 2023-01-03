Is Charli D’Amelio “Fake Nice”?

There’s a Deux Moi blind item going around that calls out an influencer for “playing the fake nice game for years.” And goes on to call this female influencer “one of the shadiest b’s alive” who “is constantly spewing sh-” and “crying online.”

The Blind item reads, “are you embarrassed? You should be. An influencer who had her own streaming show has been playing the fake nice game for years. Sure in her Youtube videos, she might come off as supportive, nice even, but in reality, she is one of the shadiest b-s alive. She always acts like she’s above it but if you look at anyone who’s talked about her or ever been nearby you know her greatest asset is the constant spewing of sh– and shade while crying online. You’ve tanked, and girl, you could even retire.”

Tiktok Tea pages are speculating this could be Charli D’Amelio as she does have her own streaming show “The D’Amelios” on Hulu, and is active on Youtube. While others think this could be Trisha Paytas, Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Mads Lewis, or even Addison Rae (let’s not forget her Sanpachat show)!

While DuexMoi followers are paying closer attention to clues like “had her own streaming show” which would eliminate Charli, who just got a season 3 pick-up of “The D’Amelios.” This influencer in question has “been playing the fake nice game for years” and “you tanked girl, you could even retire” is likely about someone who’s been in the game longer than Addison, Mads, or Nikita.