Is Josh Richards The Real Reason Dixie D’Amelio & Noah Beck Broke up?!

A resurfaced clip of Dixie D’Amelio on Josh Richards’ podcast BFF has fans wondering if Dixie and Josh have been secretly dating for longer than fans know and if Josh was possibly what led to Dixie and her ex Noah Beck’s split.

This clip is from Dixie’s appearance on the podcast from May 19th, 2021 – back when she and Noah were still together and going strong. Before their split in November of 2022.

In this now viral clip, captioned “Dixie and Josh are hiding something [eye looking emoji]” on the BFF podcast Tiktok, Josh and Dixie talk about how they know each other, which some fans are thinking implies that Josh and Dixie have been more than friends before they were recently confirmed to be “hooking up.”

In the clip Dixie said she and Josh “had a good two weeks of being friends…where we hung out all the time”. “And then we didn’t,” Josh adds. When asked what happened, Josh says “I don’t know if it’s okay to say…” while Dixie adds “we grew apart”. Which makes Josh’s cohosts think something is “fishy” and that Josh and Dixie are hiding something. Then Dixie mentioned her mom holds grudges, which seems to imply her mom has a grudge against Josh. Josh and Dixie then say they can’t get into why they grew apart. They say because if they “get into it opens up a whole new world.”

It’s also interesting to note that as the rumors of Josh and Dixie being more than friends seem to spread. Dixie’s ex Noah seems to be taking this news hard. It would make sense if Josh was the other guy in their relationship before…