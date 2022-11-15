Jay Leno suffered serious burns from a car fire

Jay Leno suffered serious burns from a car fire . After falling victim to a car fire, Jay Leno has undergone some treatment and sought medical attention for severe burns. A spokesperson from the Grossman burn center where Leno is receiving treatment is sharing the status of his condition. Jay has also confirmed this incident to Variety himself where he shares, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” he said in a statement. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” A fire has started in his Los Angeles home garage, where one of [his] cars erupted into flames causing burns to his face.

Aimee Bennet who is the spokesperson for the Grossman burn center where Jay is receiving treatment also shares some updates. She shares, “ “Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment … for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” Bennett said. “He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes. [He] wants to let everyone know he is doing well and is in ‘the best burn center in the United States.'”