Jennifer Aniston tried IVF but failed

Jennifer Aniston is opening up about her want to be a mom

She shares that she tried IVF but unfortunately it didnt work

And where her thoughts are currently in terms of raising children

Jennifer Aniston tried IVF but failed. During an intimate interview with Allure Jennifer Aniston is super vulnerable about her dreams of having a family. She said that many years ago she tried numerous times to get pregnant but they always failed which became super heartbreaking for her. It seems that she kept this part of her life pretty private but she has made the decision to share “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,”

In terms of how the media kept trying to push rumors about pregnancy, this is how she felt. She says, “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. [I] was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,”

Jennifer also said it was rude how people felt she want to have kids because she was too caught up in her career saying, “And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” the Emmy Award winner also said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was an absolute lie. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.