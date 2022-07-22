Celebrity News , Celebrity Relationships

JLo & Ben Affleck’s Minister Reveals Wedding Details

hollywire
JLo & Ben Affleck’s minister is speaking out and revealing details about their wedding! 

 

Their minister shared QUOTE: “They definitely truly care and love each other, I’ve done probably 10,000 weddings now, and by this point in my life I get a feel of couples — I can really tell it was real.” He continued saying: “It was emotional; it was an emotional moment they shared with one another.” Adding: “I believe they found their soulmates. I really do believe they’re meant for each other.”

 

