Johnny Depp gave Kate Moss a necklace from his butt!

Supermodel Kate Moss is sharing a pretty strange experience she had with ex-boyfriend and actor Johnny Depp. Kate and Johnny dated back from 1994 to 1998 when they went on vacations, spent downtime together, and apparently were gifted some expensive gifts in odd ways. In an interview with British Vogue, she was breaking down her most iconic outfits from 1991 to the present day. And one look was from her 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City. It’s a beautiful white gown that was paired with black heels, a black clutch, and none other than a diamond necklace she was gifted by Johnny. In the interview she shared QUOTE, “And that diamond necklace, Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned. He pulled them out of the crack of his a–.”

We were going out to dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum, can you have a look?’ And I was like, ‘What?’ and I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.” she is referring to the necklace that’s wrapped around her neck in her 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards look.

The couple then continued to spend time together and date until the year 1998 As recently she made an appearance and provided testimony for ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp at his trial against Amber Heard. In an interview with BBC Radio, she provided details as to why she made the decision to defend Johnny Depp back in May. During the interview, she said she wanted to shut down the rumor that Johnny ever neglected her and pushed her down the stairs when they dated. She said QUOTE, “I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice. I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”