Jojo Siwa is proud of herself for coming out as gay

JoJo Siwa is celebrating her two-year anniversary of being gay

She posted a picture to her Instagram for her followers to see

Where she explains how proud she was of her 17-year-old self

JoJo who is just only 19 years old, came out as gay two years ago. She is celebrating her two-year anniversary and she made a post for her Instagram account. The picture she posted was of a young JoJo wearing a shirt that reads Best.Gay.Cousin.Ever. and she also captioned the post saying “2 years ago today ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17-year-old JoJo.🫶”

Looking back two years ago when JoJo came out as gay, she wrote a statement for her fans saying, “Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy,” “I’ve been happy in this land for a minute now. And now though that I just get to share that with the world, it’s awesome… I’m just so happy, and it’s just so amazing. And I want people to know that there is so much love in the world.”

She also broke new ground as she was a competitor on dancing with the stars where she was the first person to have a same-sex dance partner. At the time she expressed how excited she was for this opportunity saying, “For the first time in Dancing With the Stars history, I am dancing with another female, and I’m really, really proud,” JoJo told People. “I came out in early 2021 and what I love to do is make truly being who you are easier for kids.”