JUSTIN BIEBER’S TOUR HAS BEEN CANCELED

JUSTIN BIEBER’S JUSTICE TOUR HAS BEEN CANCELED

The news we’ve all been dreading has finally arrived! Justin Bieber has officially canceled the rest of his Justice World tour due to health concerns. This comes after the singer initially postponed the dates in September. He cited the toll that performing 6 live shows took on his health.

As you may remember, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome in 2022, a condition that partially paralyzed his face. Despite resting and consulting with his doctors, family, and team, Justin attempted to continue with the tour by performing six live shows in Europe. Unfortunately, it was just too much for him to handle.

The tour was originally set to have 70 shows in 2023, but now those dates have been removed. However, in a recent Instagram video, the Sorry singer assured fans that he is doing everything in his power to get better. He said, “I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK.”