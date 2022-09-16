Kanye West is shooting his shot with Candice Swanepoel

Kanye West is shooting his shot with Candice SwanepoelSep 16
Supermodel Candice Swanepoel and Rapper and designer Kanye West might be getting a little too comfortable with each other. The two were seen together at his event for his Yeezy Gap sunglasses after TMZ caught the interaction between the two. As of recently Candice has been participating in the campaign for his new line and starred in a photoshoot for the products. Since the two have been working closely together, maybe a romantic relationship is at the surface
At Kanye’s New York Fashion Week event the two were spotted laughing and taking pictures together, once was even captured alongside Chris Rock. There have been reports coming forward that after the event concluded, both Kanye and Candice hopped in a big black SUV and went back to his hotel room. There has been no confirmation on the relationship status of the two or even if they are dating but it looks like based on photographs and working with each other for the campaign, the two have become ultimately close. Recently Candice was seen modeling his new shades and completely nude which was posted on Yeezy’s Instagram page.