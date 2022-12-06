Kate Winslet reveals she was told to settle on “fat girl” roles as a young actress…

Kate Winslet reveals she was told to settle on “fat girl” roles

Kate reflected on what she went through telling The Sunday Times QUOTE: “It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with.” She went on to compare it to the harshness of present-day social media, which can make it difficult for women to be proud of their bodies.

Kate went on to say that she’s happy that at the very least Hollywood has become more inclusive, saying QUOTE: “in the film industry it is really changing,” she added. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?’ I kid you not. So it’s heartwarming that this has started to change.”

Kate also shared how she’s proud of young women today saying: “My daughter’s generation has an ability to speak for themselves. They have already learned that they will be heard. Obviously not in every situation, but they know how to use their voice — especially young women. That’s striking to me. When I was younger you spoke when spoken to. That is not the case now. Young women are stronger. And they’re prouder of their bodies.”

