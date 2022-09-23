Kathy Griffin’s voice ruined from lung cancer

Kathy Griffins thinks her voice will never be the same after receiving lung cancer treatment

After receiving treatment her voice ultimately changed

And the star is now not sure if it will go back to the way it was

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast personality and comedian Kathy Griffin shared details of her experience of getting treated for lung cancer. Jimmy had asked Kathy is her voice will ever return to its original state and she then replied QUOTE,” I think it’ll get back to normal but I’m not sure. I’m still working on it,” Jimmy Kimmel then replied to Kathy saying that he thinks her voice is “funnier this way” after his response, she agreed and thought that her higher-pitched voice ultimately makes her seem more “non-threatening and demure”.

Before moving on to the next topic in his interview Kathy Griffin gave a quick rundown to the audience on her health sharing “So last time I was here — just really quickly — I had lung cancer, they took out half my left lung, and so my voice got some damage. I am fine, it doesn’t hurt, and the important thing is my boobs are still fabulous”. Jimmy then went on to ask about the status of her cancer saying “Did the doctors get it all? Did they get all that lung cancer out of there?” where Kathy replied with, “Yes! I’m cancer-free,”.