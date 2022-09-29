Katie Couric has been diagnosed with breast cancer

For years Katie has been an advocate for cancer

And unfortunately she herself will now have to undergo treatment

Entertainment host Katie Couric will now have to face the challenges alongside breast cancer treatments as she revealed she was diagnosed in June. She wrote her diagnosis on her personal website Katie Couric Media where she urges people to get yearly mammograms. She shared, “Please get your annual mammogram, I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening.

During the month of October, we’ll be covering every aspect of breast cancer. The latest diagnostic tools, treatments, and prevention strategies as well as sharing first-person accounts and of course, I’ll have more on what I’m learning as I navigate my own diagnosis.”

As Katie is facing cancer, this isn’t the first time she’s had experience with it up close. In 1998 she lost her husband to colon cancer and in 2000 her sister to pancreatic cancer. In a 2015 People article, she shared her feelings toward cancer expressing, “Cancer has had a huge impact on me personally, having lost my husband, Jay, in 1998 from colon cancer and my sister, Emily, two years later from pancreatic cancer, I think the most powerless feeling you have is not being able to help someone you love to conquer this disease.” With all the pain she felt she said she wanted to “take this unimaginable pain and loss and try to do something positive with it.”