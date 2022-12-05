Keke Palmer Announced Pregnancy While Hosting SNL

Keke Palmer just announced her pregnancy while hosting SNL…

Keke surprised fans during her SNL monologue with the announcement that she’s pregnant with her first child

With her boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke seemingly decided to confirm the news after rumors spread online that she was hiding a baby bump at a recent event

Keke shared QUOTE: “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she then opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump.

Keke continued saying: “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” She added: “But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!”

Keke previously opened up about her relationship with Darius saying “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone.” She also revealed why she’s comfortable sharing their romance publicly saying: “Why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”