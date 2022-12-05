Celebrity News

Keke Palmer Announced Pregnancy While Hosting SNL

Dec 05
Hollywire Team
hollywire-team
SharesPin

Keke Palmer just announced her pregnancy while hosting SNL…

 

  • Keke surprised fans during her SNL monologue with the announcement that she’s pregnant with her first child 
  • With her boyfriend Darius Jackson
  • Keke seemingly decided to confirm the news after rumors spread online that she was hiding a baby bump at a recent event 

 

Keke shared QUOTE: “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she then opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump.

 

Keke continued saying: “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” She added: “But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!”

 

Keke previously opened up about her relationship with Darius saying “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone.” She also revealed why she’s comfortable sharing their romance publicly saying: “Why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.”

Popular Posts

Related Posts