Kelly Ripa woke up in ER after she blacked out during sex

Kelly Ripa is really baring all as she shares some intimate parts of her life in her new Memoir “ Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,”

In the memoir, she shares a story about how she had an unfortunate experience having sex

And how he husband went about trying to help the situation at hand

News and TV personality Kelly Ripa shares a story in her new memoir about a time when she has to be taken to the hospital. This occurrence happened only a year after her marriage to her husband Mark Consuelos and six months after the birth of their first baby. It was while the newlyweds were having sex in bed when Kelly all of a sudden fell unconscious! When she woke up after being completely out of it she found herself in the emergency room and the doctors had said the cause of this episode was a couple of ovarian cysts.

In her memoir, she explains the situation in her own words and shares how her husband dealt with this horrifying scare. In her book, she says QUOTE, “ “My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away,” she recalled in an interview with Haute Living. She went on to say “Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted,” she explained. “There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie or a spa. Instead, I’m flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst. Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, and well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need. It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realize I had come to.”