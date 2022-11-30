Kendall and Harry are fueling relationship rumors

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are fueling relationship rumors

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles could be the new “it” couple

Both recently got out of very public relationships

Now the two are being spotted together navigating the next steps

The Sun is sharing some updates on supermodel Kendall Jenner and singer Harry Styles. A friend of both Harry and Kendall has shared that the two are “leaning on each other” for the last few weeks as they get over their relationships.

Harry Styles was in a relationship with director Olivia Wilde for a couple of years and Kendall was dating NBA star, Devin Booker. Both Kendall and Harry called off the relationships for different reasons but this wouldn’t be the first time they were this close to one another. Jenner and Styles themselves dated each other back in 2013 to early 2014 and once again sparked dating rumors as they reunited in 2015. In terms of where they currently stand a source of Harry shares, “she and Harry are just good friends,” a separate source on Kendall’s side shared with E! News “they remained friendly over the years and have kept in touch. There’s nothing romantic going on, but they do catch up from time to time and have hung out in social settings.”