Khloe Kardashian seen with actor Michele Morrone

Looks like people are trying to keep up with Khloe Kardashian as she is on the search for Mr. Right. Recently she was spotted attending the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan with Italian actor Michele Morrone. This was a surprise to everyone even after her very public on-and-off relationship with basketball player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. So many people have been rooting for her. Rooting to find the love she deserves after she became candid about her second child via surrogate.

The viral photo of Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone that make a huge buzz was taken at her sister Kim Kardashians Ciao, Kim’s collaboration show with Dolce & Gabbana. In the photo, Khloe is seen posing close to Michele where his arms are wrapped tightly around her waist. On the other hand, Khloe presses her body into his. So many people are rooting for Khloe as she takes on this journey of finding love. That’s because of all the drama and heartbreak she has to go through with Tristan Thompson.

Michele Morrone is also a father to two and has expressed how important a father is to him as he once told People “I love spending time with my kids. My son Marcus is eight, and Brando is five. But being a dad is one of the most amazing things life can give you. We love to go to the beach and just relax, play, or I’ll grab my guitar and start making music.”