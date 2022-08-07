Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby # 2 Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have welcomed baby number 2 via surrogate…

True Thompson is officially a big sister!

The exes will continue to co-parent but do not plan on getting back together!

Khloe and Tristan have welcomed a healthy baby boy via surrogate! A source told People Magazine that Khloe has not yet decided on a name for their new bundle of joy. She clearly wants to keep things very private for now as she has yet to post any details about her son, but a source previously shared QUOTE: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

After the news broke of baby number 2 some less exciting news was also revealed about Khloe’s relationship status. It was previously reported that Khloe was dating a private equity investor, BUT we now know they’ve decided to call it quits! Khloe kept their relationship extremely secretive and never revealed the man’s identity. A source confirmed the split to E! News saying the relationship QUOTE: “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.”

The good news is Khloe seems to be happy to move on and focus on the positive! E!’s source added:”Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work.”They continued saying: “Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”