Celebrity News , Celebrity Relationships , Celebrity Scandals

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby # 2 Via Surrogate

Aug 07
hollywire
hollywire
SharesPin

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have welcomed baby number 2 via surrogate…

 

  • True Thompson is officially a big sister! 
  • Khloe & Tristan just welcomed baby number 2 via surrogate 
  • The exes will continue to co-parent but do not plan on getting back together! 

 

Khloe and Tristan have welcomed a healthy baby boy via surrogate! A source told People Magazine that Khloe has not yet decided on a name for their new bundle of joy. She clearly wants to keep things very private for now as she has yet to post any details about her son, but a source previously shared QUOTE: “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

 

After the news broke of baby number 2 some less exciting news was also revealed about Khloe’s relationship status. It was previously reported that Khloe was dating a private equity investor, BUT we now know they’ve decided to call it quits! Khloe kept their relationship extremely secretive and never revealed the man’s identity. A source confirmed the split to E! News saying the relationship QUOTE: “slowly fizzled out over the last few weeks.”

 

The good news is Khloe seems to be happy to move on and focus on the positive! E!’s source added:”Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work.”They continued saying: “Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”

Populer

Related Posts