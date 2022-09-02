Khloe Kardashian’s thoughts on size inclusivity

Khloe Kardashian’s thoughts on size inclusivitySep 02
- Khloe Kardashian is sharing her thoughts on her brand’s size inclusivity
- She says her reasonings behind why she made the switch
- And that a big influence for her was because her daughter True
It’s no surprise that Khloe Kardashian is a successful businesswoman and dedicated mother so when Khloe did an interview with ELLE it just confirmed the great person she is. Her company Good American strives for inclusivity and creating a standard that fits the mold of multiple body types. When asked the question about how important it is to have this in a company Khloe said QUOTE, “There’s not a cookie cutter-shaped woman out there, so there shouldn’t be cookie cutter-shaped models, in my opinion. I think everyone needs to feel represented. Now that I’m a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins—I want everyone to feel validated, I guess.”
Khloe has been open in the past about how growing up she could never shop at the same fashion stores as her other sisters because her body type was different. With Good American, she is making it her mission that her daughter sees that there are such things as different body types and not one is prettier than the other. When asked about how the role of motherhood has affected the inclusivity in her brand she responded, “Now that I’m a mom and have a daughter, I want her to see every version of herself, her friends, and her cousins — I want everyone to feel validated, I guess. She then went on to add that growing up the clothing that fit her was QUOTE, “It wasn’t cool, trendy stuff. It felt so limited, and now all these huge brands are venturing into doing wider size ranges, and that’s real life. These are real women, and I think we all should be included in the conversation.”