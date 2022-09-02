Khloe Kardashian’s thoughts on size inclusivity

Britney Spears has been facing some issues in reference to her wedding

It’s been announced that Britney Spears’s kids didn’t show up for her special day

And now her kids are coming forth explaining their absence.

Britney Spears’s sons Jayden and Sean who are 16 and 15 years old have decided to come forward and explain why they did not attend their mother’s wedding with now husband Sam Asghari. In an interview with Daphne Barak for ITV, Daily Mail has the exclusive information. Last month information was released that Britney hasn’t seen her two children for months and that they have distanced themselves from her as a whole. In the interview, Jayden gave reasoning as to why they didn’t attend their mom’s wedding when he said QUOTE “At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go. I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her, I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

As of recently, there has been talk saying that Britney hasn’t been the best mother and influencer to her children, and she’s also having issues with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. In the interview, Jayden also emphasized that there is ‘no hate’ between the boys and their mom but he said that ‘it will take a lot of time and effort to repair their fractured relationship”. He also went on to say QUOTE “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again.” Now recently Britney actually made a comment to what Jayden said in her Instagram post as she said QUOTE, “ I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!! my love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother “