Khloe refuses to ever let her daughter sleep over at Kourtney’s house

Khloe Kardashian refuses to ever let her daughter sleep over at Kourtney’s house

Some truth is coming to the surface with the Kardashian sisters

Khloe and Kourtney have taken a lie detector test

And Khloe shares that she will never let True sleep over at aunt Kourtney’s house

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair’s lie detector test web series, both Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Khloe Kardashian are spilling the tea. Khloe has revealed some news to fans that might have people questioning her reasonings. As Khloe was hooked up to the lie detector machine, Kourtney asked her “Are you ever gonna let True sleepover at my house?”

In response to Kourtney’s question about letting Khloe’s daughter True sleepover, Khloe replied, “Probably not,”. Kourtney quickly asked if it was because the kids would have too much fun. Where Khloe then replied “No … I don’t think we have enough time on this show for what the reason is”, and they then went on to the other several questions. Some fans were so curious and tried coming up with explanations, one fan commented “The way her children (mis)behave and the lack of respect they show towards their Nannies and parents… I’m not letting mine sleep over either.” Other fans think it could be due to her new husband Travis Barker and maybe their explicit PDA relationship.