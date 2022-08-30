Kim Kardashian addresses backlash

Britney released conservatorship info

Britney spears posted a 22-minute voice memo

She linked it on YouTube where fans everywhere can hear the ins and outs of her conservatorship

She shares what she had to face in daily life and is still continuing to deal with

Britney Spears is opening up once again! She posted a link to a YouTube video which was a 22-minute voice memo sharing information on her conservatorship and what happened outside the public eye. She has had numerous interview opportunities post-conservatorship where she was able to explain the raw details but has declined those opportunities as she says, “I really don’t think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story, I feel like it’s kind of silly.” I have offers to interview with Oprah and so many people, lots and lots of money, but it’s insane,” she said. “I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down, proper interview.”

As to why she hasn’t been super open about it until now, singer Britney says, “[I’m] in a place now where I’m a little bit more confident that I can be willing to share openly my thoughts and what I’ve been through,” she said. It was in the voice memo where she shared what her father Jamie did during her conservatorship. Britney said that he didn’t allow her to see anyone. A S.W.A.T team came to her house, while surrounded by a helicopter and held down on a gurney.

She explained the moment as, “There were over 200 paparazzi outside my house videotaping me through a window of an ambulance, holding me down on a gurney,” Britney said. “I know now it was all premeditated. A woman introduced the idea [of a conservatorship] to my dad, and my mom actually helped him follow through and made it all happen. It was all basically set up.

There were no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it. She also went on to say, “I had to just play this role. That everything was OK all the time and I had to go along with it because I knew they could hurt me,” she said. “You also have to understand, it was 15 years of touring and doing shows. And I’m 30 years old under my dad’s rules. All of this is going on and my mom’s witnessing this. My brother is witnessing and my friends are witnessing, and they all go along with it.”