Kim Kardashian Selling Dirty Birkin for $70K?



Kim Kardashian is facing criticism and ridicule after listing a “dirty” Birkin bag for a whopping $70,000 on her family’s resale platform, Kardashian Kloset. Fans and followers have taken to social media to express their confusion and skepticism regarding Kim’s decision to sell the bag at such a high price, especially considering its visibly worn condition.

The Birkin bag, listed as being in “good condition” on the Kardashian Kloset website, has sparked controversy due to its description revealing significant wear and tear, including discoloration on the handles, underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on the metal. Fans on Reddit were quick to point out the discrepancies, questioning Kim’s motives and financial situation.

Top comments on Reddit threads have called out Kim’s listing, with users expressing disbelief at the high price tag for a bag in visibly used condition. Some users questioned the Kardashian family’s need for money, while others criticized the decision not to have the bag restored before listing it for sale. The backlash against Kim’s listing has labeled her and her family as “sKam artists” for allegedly selling overpriced items with noticeable flaws.

Despite the controversy, Kim has continued to list luxury items on Kardashian Kloset, including other high-priced handbags from her personal collection. Earlier this month, she posted a peacock blue Porosus Crocodile Birkin bag for nearly $50,000, along with several other designer items. Kim’s affinity for luxury handbags is well-known, with her previously flaunting the “world’s most expensive handbag” — a Hermès Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Diamond Birkin — valued at over $100,000.

As the debate over Kim’s resale practices continues, her listings on Kardashian Kloset remain a topic of scrutiny among fans and critics alike.

