Kim Kardashian shares it takes her 8 hours to keep up her iconic blonde

Kim Kardashian is sharing the not-so-fun details that go into her glam

She recently has been rocking this platinum blonde hair

And how much work it takes to maintain her looks

Kim Kardashian never ceases to amaze people with her fashion decisions. As recently she dyed her hair platinum blonde and has been styling it so cute but it all comes at a cost. In an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, she shared with them “I haven’t had a gray hair yet, isn’t that weird?” Kelly then responded to Kim’s comment as she said, “You’re probably not going to. It’s not like your life isn’t stressful. If one were to go gray, it would have happened to you by now. You’re free and clear.”

Despite Kim having genetics that we are all jealous of, her iconic looks still require a ton of recurring maintenance. She went on to tell Kelly and Ryan “The roots are definitely growing out, I’m going to dye them soon. I’m going to stay blonde for a minute. When I dye my roots, it’s gonna take probably eight hours.” She initially made her blonde hair debut at the 2022 Met Gala where she was also seen wearing one of Marilyn Monroe’s most iconic dresses.

In an interview back in May with E! News, Kim expressed her love for blonde hair as she shared, “I love a blonde Kim. I think it’s so interesting how a color can change the colors of the clothes you wear and it really changes your makeup. You can really reinvent things.”