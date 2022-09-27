Kim says all the Kardashian kids go to the same school

Kim Kardashian is sharing that all the Kardashian kids go to the same school together

She shared these facts in an interview

And also shared that she loves being a part of a carpool

Multi-millionaire and reality TV star Kim Kardashian is sharing back-to-school details with her and the rest of the Kardashian clan. In an interview with Live! With Kelly and Ryan Kim gives details about what a typical school day looks like for her and her kids. She said that the morning is “it’s madhouse chaos” when it comes to getting her children and the cousins ready for school. She went on to say, “I do carpool every single day, that’s my thing. All my sisters do, so we see each other at school”.

Kim went on to share how all the Kardashian children are even each other’s classmates saying “It’s like, seven cousins all go to the same school. There are three in one class, one in another, two in another, and two in another. It’s so much fun. And they’re so close, so it’s so much fun. Kim gave details about how even the Kardashian sisters have a hard time dropping their kids off at school as she shares “Dropping off in preschool is really hard to walk away, but I’ve done it so many times. So I’ll get out and I’ll peek through the window. Khloé will stay all day. I’m like, ‘You’ve gotta go. You can’t do this.”