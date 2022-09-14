Kourtney Kardashian was hoping for a backlash

Kourtney Kardashian for once is happy shes facing backlash

This backlash arises after the newest collaboration with Boohoo

She shares that she is working with the company to promote their sustainability line

Multi-millionaire and reality Tv star Kourtney Kardashian is teaming up with the brand BooHoo as they announced her as “the brand’s newest ambassador with a focus on sustainability,” and that ultimately Kourtney will be assisting with the creation of eco-friendly collections. When this new collection and collaboration debuted many people were in disagreement with the brand’s new campaign. After people voiced their opinions, Kourtney took to her Instagram to voice the decision to partner up with the brand as she shared QUOTE, “I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and thought I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

Kourtney then went on to explain the reasoning behind why she felt it was important to do this campaign and that she was actually hoping for people to spark a discussion as she shared QUOTE“I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable for larger changes would be impactful. It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for. I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose.”