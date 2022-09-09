Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex girlfriend debates ‘ageist’ comments

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend is making a statement

She’s coming forward and giving her own opinion of the ageist comments people have been making

This all stems from Leo’s break-up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend and actress Kristen Zang, is coming out and making a statement about the ‘ageist’ headlines he’s been receiving since his public breakup with 25-year-old model Camila Morrone. Kristen and Leo dated for 4 years back from 1995 to 1999 when she looked back at their relationship in an interview with People. She shared with the platform that she needed to speak up and say something as she said QUOTE, “I’m a very private person, much like my ex-boyfriend,” Zang wrote. “But this past week, for the first time, I have felt compelled to share a few things. Leo and I dated for four years. I met him casually through friends when I was 19 years old and we started dating when we were both 21. Leo was a very sweet and thoughtful boyfriend. We also had some hard times like all couples do, and broke up for a bit in 1997 and then got back together. Then, about 4 months after my 25th birthday (ha, I know what you’re thinking) it was over for good.”

Now, what is interesting though is Kristen is coming forward and saying that she is the one that broke things off, which happened to be when she was 25 years old. She addressed the ageist comments he’s been receiving when she said “Now over 20 years later when I read the headlines and online comments with his most recent ex-girlfriend being referred to as having ‘aged out’ or being ‘too old for Leo at 25,’. I think we can and should do better. What kind of message is this sending to young people? So you youngins out there, listen up. Life gets so much better after 25. Yes, you get more wrinkles but you also get more confidence and more love for yourself. Turns out, I was barely scratching the surface of life at 25.”