Lindsay Lohan Dropped A Baby Bomb

In a surprise announcement, Lindsay Lohan has revealed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Brader Shammas! The news shocked many of her fans, who had not been aware of the star’s pregnancy. She posted a photo of an infant’s onesie that had “Coming Soon” written on it and the caption below reading “We are blessed and excited!,” along with emojis of praying hands, a heart, baby face, and a baby bottle.

The Parent Trap alum has been open about her desire to start a family in the past. Shortly after she was taken off probation for reckless driving in 2012. At the time she told London Sunday Times “I want kids. I want to settle down with someone. I want a family”

Along with countless pleasantly surprised fans who commented on her post in support, some of Lindsay’s co-stars and friends also shared their excitement like Amanada Seyfried who said “This is WONDERFUL NEWS!”, new mom Paris Hilton who wrote “Congratulations love! So happy for you, welcome to the mommy club” and even Instagram commented saying “Mama Lindsay”

