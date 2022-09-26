Megan Thee Stallion creates mental health website

Megan Thee Stallion has created a mental health website for fans to have access to resources

The website offers free therapy organizations, suicide, and substance abuse helpline in addition to other resources.

This website with help so many people as she urges people to take care of themselves

Rapper and artist Megan Thee Stallion created a mental health website to help her fans that’s called “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too”. The name of the website is came through a line of one of her songs “Anxiety”. Shea Jordan Smith, a user on Twitter announced the website and their resources as he tweeted the, “Megan @theestallion created a website that compiles a list of diverse mental health resources and is sending it out to her fans and followers. Real hot girl sh-t.”.

Within Jordan’s tweet, he also shared an alleged message from Megan about her website saying “Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand. Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.” The website offers a plethora of resources for any type of person.

The site included a list of therapy session organizations that offer it at no cost, a national crisis text line, a suicide & crisis lifeline, substance abuse, and mental health administration national helpline. In addition to that list, there are certain lines that help benefit specific groups with therapy specialized for people of color, the LGBTQ Psychotherapist of Color DIrectory in addition to more.