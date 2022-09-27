Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian are not dating, sources confirm

Michele Morrone and Khloe Kardashian are not dating

Sources have confirmed that Khloe and Michele are not seeing each other

This news comes after the viral photo that was posted of the two

But despite the cozied-up photo, it seems like there wasn’t much more to it

People can stop questioning the possible romance between Khloe Kardashian and Italian actor Michele Morrone. It has also been confirmed that the two are not seeing each other after she was spotted attending the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan next to him. One of Michele’s reps told PEOPLE “Dolce and Gabbana asked them to take a photo at the show. Michele said she was very nice, and that was the extent of it. “The viral photo of Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone that make a huge buzz was taken at her sister Kim Kardashians Ciao, Kim’s collaboration show with Dolce & Gabbana. In the photo, Khloe is seen posing close to Michele where his arms are wrapped tightly around her waist as she presses her body into his.

Therefore, another source shared the status of Khloe and Michele saying that these two “have never met before” this event. And that “she just met him in Milan that night. But they are not dating. She has also no plans to see him again.” This comes as sad news as she is a recent mom of two and has been dealing with heartbreak from baby daddy and ex Tristan Thompson, where Michele himself has shared how important being a dad is which could have been a super beneficial trait to have for a potential boyfriend for Khloe.