Miley Cyrus Triumphs at 2024 Grammys with First-Ever Wins

In a momentous turn of events, Miley Cyrus celebrated a career milestone at the 2024 Grammys, securing her first-ever Grammy wins in a night filled with excitement.

Miley Cyrus undoubtedly had a blast at the Grammys, clinching not just one but two prestigious awards, including her inaugural Grammy. The highlight of the evening was Miley’s electrifying performance of her hit song ‘Flowers,’ which not only captivated the audience but also earned her the coveted Record of the Year award—an honor recognizing the overall production of a song, known for its high level of competition. Additionally, ‘Flowers’ secured the award for Pop Solo Performance.

During her performance, Miley playfully altered the lyrics, singing, QUOTE: ‘started to cry but then remembered I JUST WON MY FIRST GRAMMY.’

The joyous occasion was marked by a fan-worthy moment when Miley received her award from none other than the iconic Mariah Carey. Overwhelmed with excitement, Miley fangirled on stage, declaring, QUOTE: ‘This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this, because this is just too iconic.’

However, Miley’s acceptance speeches took an unexpected turn when fans noticed that she seemingly forgot to thank her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. In her heartfelt expressions of gratitude, Miley did acknowledge QUOTE: ‘all the people we love’ and gave special shoutouts to her ‘mommy, sister, love, and main gays,’ playfully adding, QUOTE: ‘I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might’ve forgotten underwear… bye!’

With this momentous win, Miley Cyrus etched her name in Grammy history, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.

Top 3 Miley Drama Moments: