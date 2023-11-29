New Drama Between Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck?

Let’s be honest, we hope so.

We all remember a few years back when Noah and Dixie were America’s favorite influencer couple. He, an outgoing jock with a radiant smile, and she, the introverted sister to Charli D’Amelio struggling to adjust to life in the limelight. Their love flourished.

But things change, and the relationship eventually burned out. All things considered the two handled it maturely, they even made clear they will remain friends, but some are wondering if maybe there is some drama brewing.

Always check the gram.

Instagram follows are always the most surefire way to tell a couple’s relationship status. After years of staying involved on the gram, the unfollow storm finally started.

Dixie first unfollowed Noah, and Noah has since returned the favor. They will no longer be seeing each other’s posts and or stories. Ouch!

Not a total unfollow.

What’s interesting is Dixie is still following two of Noah’s spam accounts, it was only his “main” that got hit with the unfollow.

Still, it’s probably just a mistake by Dixie and the spam accounts will get unfollowed in due time. While many hoped these two would eventually come together, it seems like that’s not in the cards for now.