Nick Cannon expects a third child after his son’s death

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are pregnant again

This is going to be their third child together

After Nick and Alyssa lost one of their babies

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott experience a loss no parent wants to have. They together lost their son Zen at just 5 months old due to a lost battle with brain cancer. Back on his talk show earlier this year Nick shares how he learned of his son’s cancer sharing “I always noticed he had a cough … and so I wanted to check it out. He always had this really interesting breathing, and then by the time he was 2 months old, I noticed … he had a nice-sized head — I call it a Cannon’s head.“We didn’t think anything about it … but I really wanted to take him to the doctor for breathing and to get his sinuses checked out. We thought it would be a routine process.”

The surgery ended up revealing that his son was in a worse condition so he makes the decision to spend quality time with his son saying, “This weekend I made a valid effort to spend the most quality time I could spend with Zen. We woke up on Sunday … and [went] to the ocean … and then I had to fly back to New York for the show,” he shared, breaking down in tears. “By the time I got in the car and was headed to the airport, I had to turn around.”

Since the death of Zen, Alyssa Scott has announced the newest pregnancy on her Instagram. Nick Cannon expects a third child after his son’s death. Alyssa is wearing a blue dress while holding one of her children. Her Instagram caption states, “With you by my side..” alongside a white heart emoji. She starts to spark pregnancy talk back in May for a Mother’s day post while wearing a white dress with an obvious baby bump with the caption “Today I’m grateful I was able to pick up the phone and hear my mom and grandmother’s voice on the other line. I’m grateful for my daughter who is holding my hand through this holiday. I mean it when I say my heart is with every woman and every mother today. Love.