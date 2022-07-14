Nick Cannon Wants Mariah Carey Back

Nick Cannon just said he would get back with his ex Mariah Carey!

Nick Cannon was just on “The Hot Tee Talk Show” where he was asked about getting back with his exes.

Nick revealed if things “could be like they were” when things were good between him and Mariah, he would get back with her

As when asked about his relationship with Mariah he said, “That’s my fantasy love.”

Nick went on to add, “That’s somebody I will always love. I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.” Mariah is currently dating her former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, but Nick and Mariah do still co-parent their 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Nick and Mariah married in 2008 and got divorced in 2016. Nick, on the other hand, has fathered on record eight children with number nine reportedly on the way.