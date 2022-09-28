Nick Kroll jokes that he urged Harry Styles to spit on Chris Pine

Nick Kroll has made a joke that he convinced Harry Styles to spit on co-star Chris Pine

This joke comes after the viral questionable moment that occurred between Harry and Chris at the Venice Film Festival,

And at the time many people were wondering what really went down during that chaotic night

Nick Kroll, the cast member of the Don’t Worry Darling movie, sat down in an interview with Jimmy Fallon to share some jokes and stir the pot. One conversation he had with Jimmy was regarding the viral clip that looked like Harry had spit on Chris Pine as he took his seat to watch the movie. While in the interview Nick jokes that he was the man behind this viral moment as he shared, “The movie, if you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a thriller, and I think the less you know about the movie going in the better so that when you’re watching it it’s all new and surprising. So I decided let’s make a lot of buzz around the film but not about the film itself, right? I’m the puppeteer”.

In terms of what Nick apparently said to Harry he says, “I was like, ‘Hey Harry. You know what would be a great idea? When you walk into the premiere at Venice, spit on Chris Pine.’ And he was like, ‘Got it,’ but then he was like, ‘I don’t know if that’s gonna work”. He also made a joke about the kiss Harry and Nick exchanged which also went viral. He shared, “Then I was like, ‘Maybe you should just, you know, give me a kiss. And then I asked him to spit in my mouth. He wouldn’t do that. He’s got boundaries. But it ended up working.”