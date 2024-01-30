Nicki Minaj Fires Shots at Megan Thee Stallion in Explosive Diss Track Amidst Feud

Nicki Minaj Fires Shots at Megan Thee Stallion in Explosive Diss Track Amidst FeudJan 31
Feud with Cardi B at New York Fashion Week (2018):
- Nicki Minaj and Cardi B made headlines when their long-standing tension boiled over in 2018. The feud reportedly led to a physical altercation, with both artists taking shots at each other on social media.
-
Twitter Spat with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry (2015):
- In 2015, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter expressing frustration over not receiving a nomination for the MTV Video Music Awards. Her tweets were interpreted by some as criticism towards Taylor Swift, leading to a brief online feud. Katy Perry also got involved, and the situation garnered significant attention.
-
Controversial “Anaconda” Music Video (2014):
- The release of Nicki Minaj’s music video for “Anaconda” in 2014 stirred controversy due to its explicit content. The video sparked debates about feminism, body image, and the portrayal of women in the media. It garnered both praise and criticism, making it a focal point of pop culture discussions.