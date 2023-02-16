Noah Beck’s New Music Exposed!

Noah Beck just flipped out at a follower for exposing his new music!

Noah’s spam account has been exposed, confirming he lied to fans and is actually going to release music.

Previously a photo of what appeared to be Noah in a studio recording music was going around tea pages. But Noah denied it was him, commenting at the time, “That’s not even me.”

But now it looks like that was Noah and he is working on music. As he posted on his private spam account MrBoahNeck a screenshot of his debut track titled, “from the start.” Noah captioned this post, “If I see any of this outside this page, I’m gonna throw a fit this is for your special lil stupid eyes only.”

And this screenshot got leaked to Teapages – and Noah then posted again on his spam account, “goodnight to each and everyone one of u except the people/ person who sent my last post to a stupid f–ing tea page. I will find you.”