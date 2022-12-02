Olivia Rodrigo is coming out with new music in the new year

Olivia shared some news with her fans that they can expect new music from her in the 2023 new year. In honor of the 2022 year coming to a quick close, Olivia thanked her fans for being her top listeners on Spotify Wrapped. She put out a video for her fans and is giving them a glimpse at what is to come within the near months.

The video that was made for her fans says “I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year,” Rodrigo, 19, said in a video sent to her top Spotify listeners. “I am so excited for next year, and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.” Just before her album SOUR, she took to her Instagram to share with her fans the meaning behind that album. She says “my first album SOUR is out everywhere now. Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life”.