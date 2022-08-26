Olivia Wilde claps back at tabloids

Olivia Wilde is taking her stance against tabloids

This all comes after the tabloids fueled rumors against her and costar Florence Pugh

The two are seen starring next to each other and alongside Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is bashing all rumors that have come from the tabloids recently. Olivia Wilde starred in and directed her movie Don’t Worry Darling where she cast Florence Pugh to play the lead role in her film. Multiple fans have voiced their opinions on the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh as speculations swirl that there was tension between the two on set. There have been fans that were claiming Pugh was not supportive of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’s romantic relationship and Harry Styles acted alongside co-star Florence. In an interview with Variety, Olivia Wilde came clean on what she thinks about the whole situation. In the interview, she says QUOTE “There has been a lot out there that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and subsequent reaction regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting actors really upset me,” she wrote to the magazine in an email. “I’m a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it’s something that I have fought for myself and others, especially being a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”

Olivia Wilde was originally supposed to play the lead role in her own movie until she saw Florence Pugh when she thought QUOTE, “I had been blown the f*!k away by her,” Wilde said of the actress. “I loved the film, but I loved her. I was just like, ‘Well, she’s extraordinary. She’s clearly the most exciting young actress working today.'” As she reflected on Harry Styles and Florence Pugh on the set working relationship she also added QUOTE “We were all brought so close by the bubble of the production. She was really a great supporter of his as someone who was newer to a film set. And he was such a great supporter of hers, as someone who understood it was her film.”