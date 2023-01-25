Pamela Anderson refuses to watch Pam & Tommy

Pamela Anderson is setting the record straight

After Hulu’s Pam & Tommy released which was overall an over-exaggeration of reality

Pamela is sharing that she has no desire to actually watch the show for herself

Pamela Anderson is sharing that she will never count herself as one of the viewers of the Hulu shows Pam & Tommy. In her own Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, she is coming clean on how the show traumatized her and created a half-fictional storyline. She says the show ultimately spun her relationship with Tommy Lee and the sex tape that surrounded her and says it “really gives me nightmares.”

In addition to feeling like the Hulu show is a nightmare, Pamela also adds “I have no desire to watch it. I never watched the tape, I’m never going to watch this.” She was also asked by one of her sons Dylan the question “Why bring something up from 20 years ago that you know f—ed someone up? Where she replies by saying the producers, “should have had my permission” before making the series” because “nobody really knows what we were going through at the time.”

