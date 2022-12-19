Prince Harry requests meeting with royal family

Prince Harry requests a meeting with the royal family

The new Harry and Meghan documentary has sparked some controversy

Since the highly debated docuseries people have divided opinions about it

And now Harry and Meghan want to hash out the drama between the royal family

It has been said that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested a meeting with the royal family. Their hopes are to have a conversation about the content that was shared within their docuseries. They may even issue an apology.

The Sunday Times is claiming that Harry and Meghan are hoping to have a meeting with King Charles, and Prince William to clear up any problems that may have arisen from the series. King Charles is also soon to have his coronation so it seems that the couple wants to meet up with the royal family prior to that momentous occasion. Harry and Meghan want to reach some sort of reconciliation, the feeling is not mutual.

