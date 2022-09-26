Rihanna is headlining the 2023 Superbowl halftime show

Rihanna will finally be performing for the 2023 Superbowl Halftime show, one of America’s most significant performances of the year. Every year there is major talk about which artist will be drafted for the long-awaited show. This year it’s officially been announced that Rihanna will take the stage. She posted on her Instagram a picture of her arm holding up a football with no caption but a period. It’s clear that there is no caption needed but without a caption, it’s obvious she’s alluding to the Superbowl halftime show.

People are going wild about this news and are even commenting on their excitement on her Instagram. Walshy Fire a Jamaican DJ commented saying, “This will be the most watched halftime show ever”

It was previously thought that Taylor Swift would be this seasons’s show performer and so many people were excited about her appearance. It was then announced that the offer was turned down and Rihanna will take the opportunity to give a performance. This year will require a pretty big performance as last year half time show was a mixture of some of the most iconic rap artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson.Paak.