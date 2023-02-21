Shawn Mendes Gets Candid About Cancelling His Tour

Shawn Mendes just got candid about making the difficult decision to cancel his tour…

Shawn is opening up about his decision to cancel his tour to focus on his mental health

In a new interview with the WSJ he shares it was “very difficult”

BUT it’s been a rewarding journey to QUOTE “do the work”

He explained how he focused on healing sharing QUOTE: “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal,” he told the outlet. “And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Despite it being difficult Shawn is happy with his decision. He shared: “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life,” adding “I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

Shawn first postponed his tour before deciding to cancel it all together. At the time he told fans he was making his health his “first priority,” and needed a longer break from the road after facing the difficult reality of extensive touring. It’s unclear if Shawn has any plans to get back on the road anytime soon but fans are hopeful to see him up on stage again in the near future!