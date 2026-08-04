Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Officially Married!

It’s really happening — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said “I do” on July 3rd in a star-studded ceremony at Madison Square Garden, and the internet has not recovered.

The couple, who’ve been the subject of nonstop speculation since their romance went public, tied the knot in front of an A-list crowd that read like an awards show seating chart. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, while Taylor’s brother stood as her Man of Honor and Travis tapped his brother Jason Kelce as Best Man — a full-circle moment for two of the most talked-about siblings in sports and pop culture.

The bride and groom went all out on the fashion front, with both wearing custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks, finished off with Christian Louboutin shoes. Classic Taylor: even her wedding had a coordinated aesthetic.

Guests spotted leaving the venue included Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Selena Gomez, Chris Rock, Hugh Grant, Steven Spielberg, Jessica Alba, and — in a nod to Travis’s other life — NFL legends Tom Brady and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

In true Taylor and Travis fashion, the celebration wasn’t just about the party — the couple reportedly donated $26 million across 20 different national charities to mark the occasion, turning their big day into a moment of genuine impact.

The wedding caps off one of the most-followed celebrity relationships in recent memory, and if the guest list is any indication, this was less “wedding” and more “cultural event.” Congratulations to the newlyweds!