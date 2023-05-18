Taylor Swift Loses Fans Over Matty Healy’s Horrific Resurfaced Comments

Taylor Swift is losing fans over the piles, and piles of horrific resurfaced comments from her new boyfriend Matty Healy – including a 2014 interview – when fans first thought they were dating where Matty told Q Magazine that dating Taylor would be “emasculating.” As he told the magazine, “If I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, F-ing hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, F- that. That’s also a man thing, a demasculating, emasculating thing.”

After receiving backlash for those comments, Matty tweeted he wasn’t trying to shade Taylor. He said, “I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard-working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet.”

Today it seems like Matty and Taylor are in fact dating and getting more serious. As when she’s not in concert the two are packing on the PDA. Matty even seems to have the approval of not only Taylor’s inner circle, but also her dad. Matty was spotted getting chummy with at Taylor’s recent Philadelphia concert.

Taylor Swift fans are horrified over a resurfaced clip from Matty’s recent podcast appearance on the Adam Friedland Show in February 2023 where he admitted to pleasuring himself to black women being “brutalized.”

Just this January Matty was seen doing the Nazi salute in concert. He has been accused of being Anti-Isam and anti-Semitic in the past. In that same podcast appearance, Matty condemned Kayne West’s antisemitic behavior because of the rapper’s grief and mental health issues. He also called Ice Spice an “Inuit Spice Girl” and a “chubby Chinese lady.”