Taylor Swift Turns Down Millions for Super Bowl Halftime Show to Cheer on Boyfriend Travis Kelce

In the latest scoop from US Sun, it’s reported that Taylor Swift has been offered millions to headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show. However, the pop sensation has seemingly turned down the lucrative offer, opting instead to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he takes the field.

While Usher and Post Malone are already locked in to perform, Taylor Swift has expressed her disinterest in performing. With the next leg of her Eras tour kicking off in Tokyo, Taylor faces a tight schedule. Rushing back to the US the night before, her commitment to supporting Travis leaves no room for rehearsals.

A close source to Taylor reveals, “Her only interest in this year’s Super Bowl is to support Travis. She is loving the process, coming to the games, and seeing Travis happy and enjoying winning and doing great.” There were initial concerns about Taylor’s ability to make it to Vegas due to her Eras Tour commitments in Japan.

According to Page Six, the logistics seem challenging with a 13-hour direct flight and a significant time difference. However, the time zone advantage may work in Taylor’s favor as Tokyo is 17 hours ahead. Despite the hurdles, Taylor is determined to make it. As the source states, “She wants to be there for him, share this moment, and be a fan like she has been doing every time she comes to Travis’ games.”

