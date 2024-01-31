Taylor Swift Turns Down Millions for Super Bowl Halftime Show to Cheer on Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Turns Down Millions for Super Bowl Halftime Show to Cheer on Boyfriend Travis KelceFeb 01
In the latest scoop from US Sun, it’s reported that Taylor Swift has been offered millions to headline this year’s Super Bowl Halftime show. However, the pop sensation has seemingly turned down the lucrative offer, opting instead to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as he takes the field.
While Usher and Post Malone are already locked in to perform, Taylor Swift has expressed her disinterest in performing. With the next leg of her Eras tour kicking off in Tokyo, Taylor faces a tight schedule. Rushing back to the US the night before, her commitment to supporting Travis leaves no room for rehearsals.
A close source to Taylor reveals, “Her only interest in this year’s Super Bowl is to support Travis. She is loving the process, coming to the games, and seeing Travis happy and enjoying winning and doing great.” There were initial concerns about Taylor’s ability to make it to Vegas due to her Eras Tour commitments in Japan.
According to Page Six, the logistics seem challenging with a 13-hour direct flight and a significant time difference. However, the time zone advantage may work in Taylor’s favor as Tokyo is 17 hours ahead. Despite the hurdles, Taylor is determined to make it. As the source states, “She wants to be there for him, share this moment, and be a fan like she has been doing every time she comes to Travis’ games.”
Taylor Swift’s Top 3 Drama Moments:
- Kanye West VMA Incident (2009):
- During the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for Best Female Video, claiming that Beyoncé deserved the award. The incident sparked a public outcry, and discussions about the treatment of Taylor Swift in the music industry intensified.
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Feud (2016):
- In 2016, Taylor Swift became embroiled in a public feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian released snippets of a phone conversation between Taylor and Kanye discussing his song “Famous.” The controversy led to a social media storm, with fans and celebrities taking sides in the disagreement over whether Taylor had approved the lyrics in the song.
- Music Catalog Ownership Dispute (2019):
- Taylor Swift faced drama in 2019 when she expressed her frustration over the ownership of her music catalog. Scooter Braun’s acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, which owned the rights to Taylor’s early catalog, led to a public dispute. Taylor accused Braun of bullying and not allowing her the opportunity to buy her own master recordings, igniting a broader conversation about artists’ rights in the music industry.