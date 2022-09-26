Tom Brady’s kids support him on the sidelines

Tom Brady’s kids made their appearance to watch their dad play

His kids were spotted on the sidelines at one of his games

Despite the public knowledge that their marriage is on the rocks

Wife to NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, is still absent of showing her support as he went out of retirement to play football. Gisele wasn’t there to support him. But their kids were seen on the sidelines of his first home game of the season. This past year Tom made the decision to come back out of retirement. His retirement was supposed to make more time for his family and instead chose to get back on the field. This decision started some trouble within his marriage. It was discussed between the couple that his retirement would ultimately allow for them to become closer. They discussed that he needed to focus on his family.

Brady hugging his children

The Buccaneers posted a video to their Twitter account a clip of Tom Brady hugging his children Benjamin and Vivian who came out with their mom Gisele to show their love and support for their dad in his first home game of the season against the Green Bay Packers. The two children looked so happy and their smiles were beaming as they embraced their father. They ultimately left Tom with a wide smile on his face as they walked off the frame to go play some football.

Although the kids were seen hugging Tom, Gisele wasn’t found in that video. But in a recent interview with Elle, Gisele expressed her thoughts on her marriage with Tom saying, “I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in. I want to be there supporting him and his dreams.”