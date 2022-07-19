All the details on JLo & Ben Affleck’s Las Vegas wedding!

Bennifer has officially tied the knot!

JLo confirmed the news to fans in her newsletter

Sharing it was QUOTE: “ the best possible wedding we could have imagined”

A source revealed to People magazine that eloping in Vegas was NOT a spur of the moment decision! The insider shared they’d discussed eloping for a while now because they “didn’t want their wedding to be a spectacle.” JLo wrote to fans in her newsletter saying QUOTE: “In the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real … at very, very long last,” and she added that it was exactly what they wanted.

JLo wore two dresses for their big day. She first wore a sleeveless white dress with a classic boatneck neckline, revealing to fans that it was a QUOTE “dress from an old movie.” She shared QUOTE: “I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.” She then changed into a white lace off-the-shoulder bridal gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 Bridal Collection for the actual ceremony!

JLo reflected on their marriage writing: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.” A source told People magazine that the couple “plan on having a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.” The source added that “they don’t have a honeymoon planned yet. Jennifer says that every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”