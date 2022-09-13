Vanessa Hudgens talks about her exes

In a new interview, Vanessa Hudgens is talking about her past relationships with Zac Efron and Austin Butler

She shares how these two have been ‘very long life-changing relationships.

And also shares there is more than what most people are aware of.

Actress Vanessa Hudges is giving insight into her past major relationships and shares how the public doesn’t fully know the full story about what happened. In an interview with Nylon, Vanessa shares this as she says QUOTE, “The public only sees so much. I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.” The two relationships she’s referring to are with Zac Efron and Austin Butler. Vanessa dated Zac who was also her boyfriend in the High School Musical series where they were together for four years before breaking up in 2010. And a year after that breakup she got together with Austin Butler who she dated for nine years before they also split in 2020.

After her two relationships that ultimately changed her perspective of love and relationships, she is now dating professional baseball player Cole Tucker whom she met over a zoom call. In the interview, she shares “I’m not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes,” she said. “I did not expect it at all. I don’t think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I’d be like, ‘This is where I’ll meet my person.’ I just showed up and I was like, ‘Who the f-ck is that?'” The two have been dating since January of 2021 and continuously show their love and support toward one another