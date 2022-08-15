Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith Are “Very Happy” Despite Oscars Drama

Sources say Will & Jada are “very happy” despite the infamous Oscars drama!

Will & Jada were just spotted out together for the first time since the Oscars slap

Paparazzi caught them having a casual day out in Malibu

They dined at Nobu and eyewitnesses said they appeared to be in good spirits

A source just confirmed to People magazine that things have been good behind the scenes for the Smith family. The insider said QUOTE: “Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them.”

The source also added that Will feels like he “learned a lot in the past few months.” This update comes after Will released an apology video for his actions at the 2022 Oscars. In his video Will not only apologizes to Chris but he also clarified that Jada had nothing to do with his decision to slap him, saying QUOTE: “I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I’ve brought on all of us.”

Will revealed in his apology that he has not directly spoken to Chris yet. He explained that he reached out and was told Chris was not yet ready to talk, but would reach out when he was. Will remains optimistic that they will be able to move past this!