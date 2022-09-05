Willow Smith feels beautiful with a shaved head

Willow Smith is far from cookie cutter material

She exudes confidence and style as she shares thoughts on mental health, family, and growth.

Willow also explains why she decided to shave her head at such a young age

Singer, actress, and influencer Willow Smith has been in the limelight ever since she was a child as her parents are two successful actors, them being Will and Jada Smith. In an interview with Glamour UK, Willow opens up about what goes on behind the scenes in her life, music, and her mind. There are no questions that Willow stands on because of her sty;e, she shares how her buzzed head has impacted her. She says QUOTE, “I like to see a glare on my scalp, a bounce of light. Shaving my head is maybe the most radical thing I’ve done in the name of beauty.” Willow went on the explain that shaving her head at such a young age was to be rebellious and but her current decision to shave her head is due to a style of choice. She used to have to wear long braids when her song “Whip My Hair” debuted but eventually got overworked and frustrated and cut her hair off.

Willow also discussed with Glamour how important it is to her to not fit into the standards of society. She explains QUOTE, “However I’m feeling, I like to do that. I don’t really like to think about it too much. I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical. I had to look up to other beautiful Black women. Just looking at someone who’s like me, living their truth and doesn’t let what society says tear them down. I think that was the most important [influence] for me as a child.” It’s no surprise that Willow has become so popular because of her talent but also because of the dedication she has to herself. She also shared QUOTE, “The most beautiful changes on earth don’t happen by being comfortable and expecting other people to change. You have to put yourself on the line sometimes. It’s not fair, but that’s how it is”.