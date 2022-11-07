Aaron Carter’s twin sister mourns his death

Aaron Carter passed away at just 34 years old

He was found in his bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California

His twin sister, Angel Carter is speaking about her loss

As Aaron Carter’s passing took the world by storm, many people are mourning his death. His twin sister Angel Carter shared her feelings and emotions on her Instagram in a post. Her post says, “To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you … and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again,” finished off with a broken heart emoji. The Carter family also lost another sibling Leslie Carter back in 2012 due to an overdose.

Although she always loved her brother, back in 2019 brother to Aaron, Nick Carter announced he and Angel filed a restraining order against him. At the time they felt this was necessary because Aaron has “ “intentions of killing my wife and unborn child. After careful consideration, my sister Angel and I regret that we were required to seek a restraining order against our brother Aaron today,” Nick wrote at the time. “We were left with no choice, but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family.” At the time Aaron replied to being served papers for the restraining orders on Twitter.

He said Aaron reacted to the restraining order on Twitter that same day, sharing, “So my brother just got a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol. Take care.@NickCarter we’re done for life,” he continued. “I haven’t seen him in four years. And I don’t intend to … I am astounded at the accusations being made against me, and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family.”